Le uscite della settimana: Deafheaven, Lorde, Jake Bugg, Shaun Ryder…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Deafheaven: ‘Infinite Granite’
shoegaze
2. Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Deep States’
experimental-rock
3. The Joy Formidable: ‘Into The Blue’
alt-rock
4. Villagers: ‘Fever Dreams’
indie-folk
5. Martha Wainwright: ‘Love Will Be Reborn’
indie-folk
6. Shaun Ryder: ‘Visits From Future Technology’
madchester
7. Lorde: ‘Solar Power’
pop
8. Angus & Julia Stone: ‘Life Is Strange’
indie-folk
9. Jake Bugg: ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’
pop-rock
10. Cousteaux: ‘Stray Gods’
chamber-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sturgill Simpson, Orla Gartland, Bnny, Morly, Angel Olsen (cover EP), Swim School (EP).