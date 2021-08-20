Le uscite della settimana: Deafheaven, Lorde, Jake Bugg, Shaun Ryder…

LE ULTIME

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Deafheaven: ‘Infinite Granite’
shoegaze

2. Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Deep States’
experimental-rock

3. The Joy Formidable: ‘Into The Blue’
alt-rock

4. Villagers: ‘Fever Dreams’
indie-folk

5. Martha Wainwright: ‘Love Will Be Reborn’
indie-folk

6. Shaun Ryder: ‘Visits From Future Technology’
madchester

7. Lorde: ‘Solar Power’
pop

8. Angus & Julia Stone: ‘Life Is Strange’
indie-folk

9. Jake Bugg: ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’
pop-rock

10. Cousteaux: ‘Stray Gods’
chamber-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sturgill Simpson, Orla Gartland, Bnny, Morly, Angel Olsen (cover EP), Swim School (EP).

