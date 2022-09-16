LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Death Cab For Cutie, Suede, Black Angels, Mars Volta…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Death Cab For Cutie: ‘Asphalt Meadows’
indie-pop/rock

2. Suede: ‘Autofiction’
brit-pop

3. The Black Angels: ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’
psych-rock

4. The Mars Volta: ‘The Mars Volta’
prog-rock

5. Young Jesus: ‘Shepherd Head’
alt-rock

6. No Age: ‘People Helping People’
noise-rock

7. Djo: ‘Decide’
soft-rock

8. The Beths: ‘Expert In A Dying Field’
power-pop

9. Whitney: ‘Spark’
soft-rock

10. Turin Brakes: ‘Wide-Eyed Nowhere’
folk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Marcus Mumford, Gogol Bordello, Rina Sawayama, Blood Orange (EP), Marina Allen, Jesca Hoop, Michelle Branch, The House Of Love, Dead City Ruins, Crack Cloud, Driver Era, No Oblivion.

 

