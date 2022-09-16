Le uscite della settimana: Death Cab For Cutie, Suede, Black Angels, Mars Volta…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Death Cab For Cutie: ‘Asphalt Meadows’
indie-pop/rock
2. Suede: ‘Autofiction’
brit-pop
3. The Black Angels: ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’
psych-rock
4. The Mars Volta: ‘The Mars Volta’
prog-rock
5. Young Jesus: ‘Shepherd Head’
alt-rock
6. No Age: ‘People Helping People’
noise-rock
7. Djo: ‘Decide’
soft-rock
8. The Beths: ‘Expert In A Dying Field’
power-pop
9. Whitney: ‘Spark’
soft-rock
10. Turin Brakes: ‘Wide-Eyed Nowhere’
folk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Marcus Mumford, Gogol Bordello, Rina Sawayama, Blood Orange (EP), Marina Allen, Jesca Hoop, Michelle Branch, The House Of Love, Dead City Ruins, Crack Cloud, Driver Era, No Oblivion.