Le uscite della settimana: Death Cab For Cutie, Suede, Black Angels, Mars Volta…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Death Cab For Cutie: ‘Asphalt Meadows’

indie-pop/rock



2. Suede: ‘Autofiction’

brit-pop



3. The Black Angels: ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’

psych-rock



4. The Mars Volta: ‘The Mars Volta’

prog-rock



5. Young Jesus: ‘Shepherd Head’

alt-rock



6. No Age: ‘People Helping People’

noise-rock



7. Djo: ‘Decide’

soft-rock



8. The Beths: ‘Expert In A Dying Field’

power-pop



9. Whitney: ‘Spark’

soft-rock



10. Turin Brakes: ‘Wide-Eyed Nowhere’

folk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Marcus Mumford, Gogol Bordello, Rina Sawayama, Blood Orange (EP), Marina Allen, Jesca Hoop, Michelle Branch, The House Of Love, Dead City Ruins, Crack Cloud, Driver Era, No Oblivion.