Le uscite della settimana: Deerhof, Baths, Mrs. Piss, The Howl & The Hum…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Howl & The Hum: ‘Human Contact’
electro-songwriting
2. The Cool Greenhouse: ‘The Cool Greenhouse’
art/post-punk
3. Mrs. Piss: ‘Self-Surgery’
industrial-rock
4. Christian Lee Hutson: ‘Beginners’
indie-folk
5. Deerhof: ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’
experimental-rock
6. Psychic Markers: ‘Psychic Markers’
krautrock
7. Nicole Atkins: ‘Italian Ice’
soul
8. Baths: ‘Pop Music / False B-Sides II’
glitch-pop
9. Jade Hairpins: ‘Harmony Avenue’
power-pop
10. Joyce Manor: ‘Songs From Northern Torrance’
acoustic-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Pins, Aldous RH, Sebastien Tellier, Holy Hive, Varsity, The Memories, Soulwax (strumentale), Lewis Watson.