Le uscite della settimana: Depeche Mode, Kele, Lana Del Rey, Reds Pinks And Purples…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Depeche Mode: ‘Memento Mori’
synth-pop
2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘The Town That Cursed Your Name’
jangle-pop
3. Purling Hiss: ‘Drag On Girard’
garage-rock
4. Caroline Rose: ‘The Art Of Forgetting’
alt-pop
5. Yours Are The Only Ears: ‘We Know The Sky’
indie-pop
6. Endless, Nameless: ‘Living Without’
math-gaze
7. The Secret Machines: ‘The Moth, The Lizard And The Secret Machines’
space-rock
8. Kele: ‘The Flames Pt. 2’
electro-pop
9. Lana Del Rey: ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’
chamber-pop
10. Lankum: ‘False Lankum’
celtic-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Black Country New Road (live), Heartworms (EP), Lucinda Chua, Benny Sings, The Natural Lines, Owl City, Fall Out Boy, The Bouncing Souls.