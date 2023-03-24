Le uscite della settimana: Depeche Mode, Kele, Lana Del Rey, Reds Pinks And Purples…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Depeche Mode: ‘Memento Mori’

synth-pop



2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘The Town That Cursed Your Name’

jangle-pop



3. Purling Hiss: ‘Drag On Girard’

garage-rock



4. Caroline Rose: ‘The Art Of Forgetting’

alt-pop



5. Yours Are The Only Ears: ‘We Know The Sky’

indie-pop



6. Endless, Nameless: ‘Living Without’

math-gaze



7. The Secret Machines: ‘The Moth, The Lizard And The Secret Machines’

space-rock



8. Kele: ‘The Flames Pt. 2’

electro-pop



9. Lana Del Rey: ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

chamber-pop



10. Lankum: ‘False Lankum’

celtic-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Black Country New Road (live), Heartworms (EP), Lucinda Chua, Benny Sings, The Natural Lines, Owl City, Fall Out Boy, The Bouncing Souls.