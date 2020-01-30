Le uscite della settimana: Destroyer, Torres, Gengahr, Poliça …
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Frances Quinlan: ‘Likewise’
alt-pop
2. Destroyer: ‘Have We Met’
soft-rock
3. Torres: ‘Silver Tongue’
indie-folk
4. Gengahr: ‘Sanctuary’
psych-pop
5. Poliça: ‘When We Stay Alive’
sophisti-pop
6. Sløface: ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’
indie-punk
7. Squirrel Flower: ‘I Was Born Swimming’
alt-rock
8. Loving: ‘If I Am Only My Thoughts’
alt-folk
9. Dan Deacon: ‘Mystic Familiar’
electro-pop
10. Smoke Fairies: ‘Darkness Brings The Wonders Home’
alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Blossoms, Drive-By Truckers, Sam Lee, Ben Watt, Wild Nothing, Mint Julep.