Le uscite della settimana: Destroyer, Torres, Gengahr, Poliça …

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Frances Quinlan: ‘Likewise’

alt-pop



2. Destroyer: ‘Have We Met’

soft-rock



3. Torres: ‘Silver Tongue’

indie-folk



4. Gengahr: ‘Sanctuary’

psych-pop



5. Poliça: ‘When We Stay Alive’

sophisti-pop



6. Sløface: ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’

indie-punk



7. Squirrel Flower: ‘I Was Born Swimming’

alt-rock



8. Loving: ‘If I Am Only My Thoughts’

alt-folk



9. Dan Deacon: ‘Mystic Familiar’

electro-pop

10. Smoke Fairies: ‘Darkness Brings The Wonders Home’

alt-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Blossoms, Drive-By Truckers, Sam Lee, Ben Watt, Wild Nothing, Mint Julep.