Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Destroyer, Torres, Gengahr, Poliça …

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Frances Quinlan: ‘Likewise’
alt-pop

2. Destroyer: ‘Have We Met’
soft-rock

3. Torres: ‘Silver Tongue’
indie-folk

4. Gengahr: ‘Sanctuary’
psych-pop

5. Poliça: ‘When We Stay Alive’
sophisti-pop

6. Sløface: ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’
indie-punk

7. Squirrel Flower: ‘I Was Born Swimming’
alt-rock

8. Loving: ‘If I Am Only My Thoughts’
alt-folk

9. Dan Deacon: ‘Mystic Familiar’
electro-pop

10. Smoke Fairies: ‘Darkness Brings The Wonders Home’
alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Blossoms, Drive-By Truckers, Sam Lee, Ben Watt, Wild Nothing, Mint Julep.

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy