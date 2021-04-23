Le uscite della settimana: Dinosaur Jr, Field Music, Fog Lake, Remember Sports…

Scritto il

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Dinosaur Jr: ‘Sweep It Into Space’
alt-rock

2. Field Music: ‘Flat White Moon’
art-pop

3. Fog Lake: ‘Tragedy Reel’
alt-folk

4. Yellow Ostrich: ‘Soft’
alt-rock

5. Sindy: ‘Horror Head’
indie-pop/rock

6. Remember Sports: ‘Like A Stone’
indie-rock

7. Lady Dan: ‘I Am The Prophet’
alt-country

8. Porter Robinson: ‘Nurture’
glitch-pop

9. Art D’Ecco: ‘In Standard Definition’
glam-rock

10. Mad Daddy: ‘Mad Daddy’
garage-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dreamer Boy, Communions, The Pale White, Dirty Honey, Sir Sly, Kero Kero Bonito (EP).

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario