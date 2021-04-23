Le uscite della settimana: Dinosaur Jr, Field Music, Fog Lake, Remember Sports…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Dinosaur Jr: ‘Sweep It Into Space’
alt-rock
2. Field Music: ‘Flat White Moon’
art-pop
3. Fog Lake: ‘Tragedy Reel’
alt-folk
4. Yellow Ostrich: ‘Soft’
alt-rock
5. Sindy: ‘Horror Head’
indie-pop/rock
6. Remember Sports: ‘Like A Stone’
indie-rock
7. Lady Dan: ‘I Am The Prophet’
alt-country
8. Porter Robinson: ‘Nurture’
glitch-pop
9. Art D’Ecco: ‘In Standard Definition’
glam-rock
10. Mad Daddy: ‘Mad Daddy’
garage-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dreamer Boy, Communions, The Pale White, Dirty Honey, Sir Sly, Kero Kero Bonito (EP).