Le uscite della settimana: Do Nothing, Underground Youth, Valerie June, Closer…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Do Nothing: ‘Glueland’ EP
post-punk
2. The Underground Youth: ‘The Falling’
dark-folk
3. Doohickey Cubicle: ‘Don’t Fix Anything ;)’
dream-pop
4. Closer: ‘Within One Stem’
post-hardcore
5. Dead Poet Society: ‘-!-‘
hard-rock
6. Valerie June: ‘The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers’
soul-folk
7. The Paper Kites: ‘Roses’
indie-folk
8. Grouplove: ‘This Is This’
alt-rock
9. The Ghost Of Helags: ‘We Came From the Stars’
synth-pop
10. Really From: ‘Really From’
math-jazz
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Horrors (EP), Tom Grennan, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, Israel Nash, Lake Street Dive, The Vices, Fredrika Stahl, Dream People (EP), Blackmore’s Night, Baby Boys, Dollar Signs.