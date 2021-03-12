Le uscite della settimana: Do Nothing, Underground Youth, Valerie June, Closer…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Do Nothing: ‘Glueland’ EP
post-punk

2. The Underground Youth: ‘The Falling’
dark-folk

3. Doohickey Cubicle: ‘Don’t Fix Anything ;)’
dream-pop

4. Closer: ‘Within One Stem’
post-hardcore

5. Dead Poet Society: ‘-!-‘
hard-rock

6. Valerie June: ‘The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers’
soul-folk

7. The Paper Kites: ‘Roses’
indie-folk

8. Grouplove: ‘This Is This’
alt-rock

9. The Ghost Of Helags: ‘We Came From the Stars’
synth-pop

10. Really From: ‘Really From’
math-jazz

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Horrors (EP), Tom Grennan, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, Israel Nash, Lake Street Dive, The Vices, Fredrika Stahl, Dream People (EP), Blackmore’s Night, Baby Boys, Dollar Signs.

