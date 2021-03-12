Le uscite della settimana: Do Nothing, Underground Youth, Valerie June, Closer…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Do Nothing: ‘Glueland’ EP

post-punk



2. The Underground Youth: ‘The Falling’

dark-folk



3. Doohickey Cubicle: ‘Don’t Fix Anything ;)’

dream-pop



4. Closer: ‘Within One Stem’

post-hardcore



5. Dead Poet Society: ‘-!-‘

hard-rock



6. Valerie June: ‘The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers’

soul-folk



7. The Paper Kites: ‘Roses’

indie-folk



8. Grouplove: ‘This Is This’

alt-rock



9. The Ghost Of Helags: ‘We Came From the Stars’

synth-pop



10. Really From: ‘Really From’

math-jazz



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Horrors (EP), Tom Grennan, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, Israel Nash, Lake Street Dive, The Vices, Fredrika Stahl, Dream People (EP), Blackmore’s Night, Baby Boys, Dollar Signs.