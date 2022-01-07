Le uscite della settimana: Dope Lemon, Spector, The Weekend, Twin Atlantic…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Dope Lemon: ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’

alt-pop



2. Spector: ‘Now Or Whenever’

brit-pop



3. Seven Nines And Tens: ‘Over Opiated In A Forest Of Whispering Speakers’

prog-rock



4. The Weekend: ‘Dawn FM’

synth-pop



5. Twin Atlantic: ‘Transparency’

pop-rock



6. Wilderun: ‘Epigone’

prog-metal



7. Waxahatchee: ‘El Deafo’ EP

indie-folk



8. Sis: ‘Gnani’ EP

sophisti-pop



9. Canyon City: ‘Matinée’ EP

indie-folk



10. Young Mountain: ‘If You Leave’ EP

alt-rock

