Le uscite della settimana: Dope Lemon, Spector, The Weekend, Twin Atlantic…

Scritto il
USCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Dope Lemon: ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’
alt-pop

2. Spector: ‘Now Or Whenever’
brit-pop

3. Seven Nines And Tens: ‘Over Opiated In A Forest Of Whispering Speakers’
prog-rock

4. The Weekend: ‘Dawn FM’
synth-pop

5. Twin Atlantic: ‘Transparency’
pop-rock

6. Wilderun: ‘Epigone’
prog-metal

7. Waxahatchee: ‘El Deafo’ EP
indie-folk

8. Sis: ‘Gnani’ EP
sophisti-pop

9. Canyon City: ‘Matinée’ EP
indie-folk

10. Young Mountain: ‘If You Leave’ EP
alt-rock

