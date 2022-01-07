Le uscite della settimana: Dope Lemon, Spector, The Weekend, Twin Atlantic…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Dope Lemon: ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’
alt-pop
2. Spector: ‘Now Or Whenever’
brit-pop
3. Seven Nines And Tens: ‘Over Opiated In A Forest Of Whispering Speakers’
prog-rock
4. The Weekend: ‘Dawn FM’
synth-pop
5. Twin Atlantic: ‘Transparency’
pop-rock
6. Wilderun: ‘Epigone’
prog-metal
7. Waxahatchee: ‘El Deafo’ EP
indie-folk
8. Sis: ‘Gnani’ EP
sophisti-pop
9. Canyon City: ‘Matinée’ EP
indie-folk
10. Young Mountain: ‘If You Leave’ EP
alt-rock