Le uscite della settimana: Dream Syndicate, Kula Shaker, Shearwater, Michael Rault…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Dream Syndicate: ‘Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions’

psych-rock



2. Kula Shaker: ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’

psych-rock



3. Shearwater: ‘The Great Awakening’

art-folk



4. Michael Rault: ‘Micheal Rault’

soft-rock



5. Sinead O’Brien: ‘Time Bend And Break The Bower’

experimental-rock



6. Grace Ives: ‘Janky Star’

experimental-pop



7. Yot Club: ‘Off The Grid’

bedroom-pop/rock



8. Nick Mulvey: ‘New Mythology’

indie-folk



9. Kelley Stoltz: ‘The Stylist’

psych-pop



10. Joyce Manor: ’40 Oz. To Fresno’

emo-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: George Ezra, Of Monsters And Men (EP), Yann Tiersen, Rose Against (EP), The Inflorescence, The Range.