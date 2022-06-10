LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Dream Syndicate, Kula Shaker, Shearwater, Michael Rault…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Dream Syndicate: ‘Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions’
psych-rock

2. Kula Shaker: ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’
psych-rock

3. Shearwater: ‘The Great Awakening’
art-folk

4. Michael Rault: ‘Micheal Rault’
soft-rock

5. Sinead O’Brien: ‘Time Bend And Break The Bower’
experimental-rock

6. Grace Ives: ‘Janky Star’
experimental-pop

7. Yot Club: ‘Off The Grid’
bedroom-pop/rock

8. Nick Mulvey: ‘New Mythology’
indie-folk

9. Kelley Stoltz: ‘The Stylist’
psych-pop

10. Joyce Manor: ’40 Oz. To Fresno’
emo-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: George Ezra, Of Monsters And Men (EP), Yann Tiersen, Rose Against (EP), The Inflorescence, The Range.

