Le uscite della settimana: Editors, Soft Moon, Tamino, Maya Hawke…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Tamino: ‘Sahar’
alt-folk

2. Maya Hawke: ‘Moss’
indie-folk

3. Courting: ‘Guitar Music’
electro-rock

4. The Soft Moon: ‘Exister’
post-punk

5. Sports Team: ‘Gulp!’
indie-rock

6. Alex G: ‘God Save The Animals’
slacker-folk

7. Iceage: ‘Shake The Feeling’
rarities

8. Editors: ‘EBM’
post-punk

9. Beth Orton: ‘Weather Alive’
indie-folk

10. Buzzcocks: ‘Sonics In The Soul’
punk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Comet Is Coming, Tim Burgess, The Tallest Man On Earth (cover), Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Verdena, Nils Frahm, Vök, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Talk Show (EP), Billy Idol (EP), Weezer (EP).

