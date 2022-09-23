Le uscite della settimana: Editors, Soft Moon, Tamino, Maya Hawke…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Tamino: ‘Sahar’
alt-folk
2. Maya Hawke: ‘Moss’
indie-folk
3. Courting: ‘Guitar Music’
electro-rock
4. The Soft Moon: ‘Exister’
post-punk
5. Sports Team: ‘Gulp!’
indie-rock
6. Alex G: ‘God Save The Animals’
slacker-folk
7. Iceage: ‘Shake The Feeling’
rarities
8. Editors: ‘EBM’
post-punk
9. Beth Orton: ‘Weather Alive’
indie-folk
10. Buzzcocks: ‘Sonics In The Soul’
punk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Comet Is Coming, Tim Burgess, The Tallest Man On Earth (cover), Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Verdena, Nils Frahm, Vök, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Talk Show (EP), Billy Idol (EP), Weezer (EP).