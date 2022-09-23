Le uscite della settimana: Editors, Soft Moon, Tamino, Maya Hawke…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Tamino: ‘Sahar’

alt-folk



2. Maya Hawke: ‘Moss’

indie-folk



3. Courting: ‘Guitar Music’

electro-rock



4. The Soft Moon: ‘Exister’

post-punk



5. Sports Team: ‘Gulp!’

indie-rock



6. Alex G: ‘God Save The Animals’

slacker-folk



7. Iceage: ‘Shake The Feeling’

rarities



8. Editors: ‘EBM’

post-punk



9. Beth Orton: ‘Weather Alive’

indie-folk



10. Buzzcocks: ‘Sonics In The Soul’

punk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Comet Is Coming, Tim Burgess, The Tallest Man On Earth (cover), Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Verdena, Nils Frahm, Vök, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Talk Show (EP), Billy Idol (EP), Weezer (EP).