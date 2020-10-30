Le uscite della settimana: Eels, Nothing, Mourn, Elvis Costello…

Scritto il

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Nothing: ‘The Great Dismal’
noise-rock

2. Eels: ‘Earth To Dora’
alt-folk

3. Mourn: ‘Self Worth’
noise-rock

4. Elvis Costello: ‘Hey Clockface’
soft-rock

5. Salem: ‘Fires In Heaven’
witch-rock

6. Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou: ‘May Our Chambers Be Full’
dark-folk

7. Puscifer: ‘Existential Reckoning’
alt-rock

8. Black Foxxes: ‘Black Foxxes’
alt-rock

9. Sinai Vessel: ‘Ground Aswim’
emo-rock

10. Suuns: ‘Fiction’ EP
experimental-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Oneohtrix Point Never, Mr. Bungle, Dope Body, Amy MacDonald, Tobacco, The Spyrals, Jim White.

Lascia un commento

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato, gestito e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario