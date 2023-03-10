Le uscite della settimana: Fever Ray, Sleaford Mods, Frankie Rose, H. Hawkline…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Fever Ray: ‘Radical Romantics’

electro-pop



2. Sleaford Mods: ‘UK Grim’

rap-rock



3. H. Hawkline: ‘Milk For Flowers’

art-pop



4. Shalom: ‘Sublimation’

indie-pop/rock



5. Ulrika Spacek: ‘Compact Trauma’

alt-rock



6. Frankie Rose: ‘Love As Projection’

indie-pop/rock



7. The Blaze: ‘Jungle’

french-touch



8. Manchester Orchestra: ‘Valley Of Vision’ EP

alt-rock



9. Shana Cleveland: ‘Manzanita’

indie-folk



10. Meet Me @ The Altar: ‘Past / Present / Future’

punk-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Miley Cyrus, Lonnie Holley, Shana Cleveland, Dutch Uncles, Story Of The Year, Cowboyy (EP), Van Morrison, Levellers, The Long Ryders.