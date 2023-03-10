Le uscite della settimana: Fever Ray, Sleaford Mods, Frankie Rose, H. Hawkline…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Fever Ray: ‘Radical Romantics’
electro-pop
2. Sleaford Mods: ‘UK Grim’
rap-rock
3. H. Hawkline: ‘Milk For Flowers’
art-pop
4. Shalom: ‘Sublimation’
indie-pop/rock
5. Ulrika Spacek: ‘Compact Trauma’
alt-rock
6. Frankie Rose: ‘Love As Projection’
indie-pop/rock
7. The Blaze: ‘Jungle’
french-touch
8. Manchester Orchestra: ‘Valley Of Vision’ EP
alt-rock
9. Shana Cleveland: ‘Manzanita’
indie-folk
10. Meet Me @ The Altar: ‘Past / Present / Future’
punk-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Miley Cyrus, Lonnie Holley, Shana Cleveland, Dutch Uncles, Story Of The Year, Cowboyy (EP), Van Morrison, Levellers, The Long Ryders.