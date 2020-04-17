Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Fiona Apple, EOB, White Buffalo, Gerry Cinnamon…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Fiona Apple: ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’
indie-folk

2. EOB: ‘Earth’
experimental-rock

3. Gerry Cinnamon: ‘The Bonny’
anti-folk

4. White Buffalo: ‘On The Widow’s Walk’
folk-rock

5. Malena Zavala: ‘La Yararà’
dream/ethno-folk

6. Ron Sexsmith: ‘Hermitage’
chamber-pop

7. Girl Skin: ‘Shade Is On The Other Side’
psych-folk

8. Pack A.D.: ‘It Was Fun While It Lasted’
indie-rock

9. Benni Hemm Hemm: ‘Thank You Satan’ EP
experimental-pop

10. Enter Shikari: ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’
electro post-hardcore

