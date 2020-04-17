Le uscite della settimana: Fiona Apple, EOB, White Buffalo, Gerry Cinnamon…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Fiona Apple: ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’
indie-folk
2. EOB: ‘Earth’
experimental-rock
3. Gerry Cinnamon: ‘The Bonny’
anti-folk
4. White Buffalo: ‘On The Widow’s Walk’
folk-rock
5. Malena Zavala: ‘La Yararà’
dream/ethno-folk
6. Ron Sexsmith: ‘Hermitage’
chamber-pop
7. Girl Skin: ‘Shade Is On The Other Side’
psych-folk
8. Pack A.D.: ‘It Was Fun While It Lasted’
indie-rock
9. Benni Hemm Hemm: ‘Thank You Satan’ EP
experimental-pop
10. Enter Shikari: ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’
electro post-hardcore