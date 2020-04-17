Le uscite della settimana: Fiona Apple, EOB, White Buffalo, Gerry Cinnamon…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Fiona Apple: ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’

indie-folk



2. EOB: ‘Earth’

experimental-rock



3. Gerry Cinnamon: ‘The Bonny’

anti-folk



4. White Buffalo: ‘On The Widow’s Walk’

folk-rock



5. Malena Zavala: ‘La Yararà’

dream/ethno-folk



6. Ron Sexsmith: ‘Hermitage’

chamber-pop



7. Girl Skin: ‘Shade Is On The Other Side’

psych-folk



8. Pack A.D.: ‘It Was Fun While It Lasted’

indie-rock



9. Benni Hemm Hemm: ‘Thank You Satan’ EP

experimental-pop

