Le uscite della settimana: Foo Fighters, Black Country New Road, TV Priest, Hayley Williams…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Black Country, New Road: ‘For The First Time’

experimental-rock



2. TV Priest: ‘Uppers’

post-punk



3. Editrix: ‘Tell Me I’m Bad’

noise-punk



4. The Weather Station: ‘Ignorance’

sophisti-pop



5. Foo Fighters: ‘Medicine At Midnight’

alt-rock



6. Hayley Williams: ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’

indie-folk

7. Sun June: ‘Somewhere’

indie-pop



8. Sarah Mary Chadwick: ‘Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby’

art-pop



9. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Shyga! The Sunlight Mound’

heavy-psych



10. The Staves: ‘Good Woman’

indie-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kid Kapichi, The Boys With The Perpetual Nervousness, John Carpenter, Puma Blue, Odette, Guy Blakeslee, Bored At My Grandma House (EP), Aaron Lee Tasjan, Deacon Blue, The Telescopes, Ryan Sambol, Peace Chord.