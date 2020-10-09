Le uscite della settimana: Future Islands, Travis, Metz, Andy Bell…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Future Islands: ‘As Long As You Are’
synth-pop
2. Slow Pulp: ‘Moveys’
indie-pop/rock
3. Metz: ‘Atlas Vending’
noise-rock
4. Travis: ’10 Songs’
brit-pop
5. The Goodbye Party: ‘Beautiful Motors’
power-pop
6. Touché Amoré: ‘Lament’
post-hardcore
7. Andy Bell: ‘The View From Halfway Down’
brit-rock
8. Dead Famous People: ‘Harry’
indie-pop
9. Cut Worms: ‘Nobody Lives Here Anymore’
alt-country
10. Emmy The Great: ‘April/月音’
indie-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Crippled Black Phoenix, Yo La Tengo (EP), Mina Tindle, Lupin, Sun Ra Arkestra, Carla Bruni, Mary Lattimore.