Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Future Islands, Travis, Metz, Andy Bell…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Future Islands: ‘As Long As You Are’
synth-pop

2. Slow Pulp: ‘Moveys’
indie-pop/rock

3. Metz: ‘Atlas Vending’
noise-rock

4. Travis: ’10 Songs’
brit-pop

5. The Goodbye Party: ‘Beautiful Motors’
power-pop

6. Touché Amoré: ‘Lament’
post-hardcore

7. Andy Bell: ‘The View From Halfway Down’
brit-rock

8. Dead Famous People: ‘Harry’
indie-pop

9. Cut Worms: ‘Nobody Lives Here Anymore’
alt-country

10. Emmy The Great: ‘April/月音’
indie-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Crippled Black Phoenix, Yo La Tengo (EP), Mina Tindle, Lupin, Sun Ra Arkestra, Carla Bruni, Mary Lattimore.

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario