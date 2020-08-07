Le uscite della settimana: Glass Animals, Washed Out, Microphones, Another Sky…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Another Sky: ‘I Slept On The Floor’
alt-rock
2. The Microphones: ‘Microphones In 2020’
alt-rock
3. Glass Animals: ‘Dreamland’
art-pop
4. Washed Out: ‘Purple Noon’
chillwave
5. Jason Molina: ‘Eight Gates’
alt-rock
6. Tough Age: ‘Which Way Am I?’
art-punk
7. Great Gable: ‘Tracing Faces’
power-pop
8. Jenny O.: ‘New Truth’
dream-folk
9. Vintage Crop: ‘Serve To Serve Again’
garage-rock
10. Helvetia: ‘This Devastating Map’
experimental-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Alison Mosshart (spoken-word), June Of 44 (re-work), Jaga Jazzist, Deep Purple, The Fall Of Troy, Liela Moss, Video Age.