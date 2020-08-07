Le uscite della settimana: Glass Animals, Washed Out, Microphones, Another Sky…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Another Sky: ‘I Slept On The Floor’

alt-rock



2. The Microphones: ‘Microphones In 2020’

alt-rock

<a href="http://pwelverumandsun.bandcamp.com/album/microphones-in-2020">Microphones in 2020 by the Microphones</a>

3. Glass Animals: ‘Dreamland’

art-pop



4. Washed Out: ‘Purple Noon’

chillwave



5. Jason Molina: ‘Eight Gates’

alt-rock



6. Tough Age: ‘Which Way Am I?’

art-punk



7. Great Gable: ‘Tracing Faces’

power-pop



8. Jenny O.: ‘New Truth’

dream-folk

9. Vintage Crop: ‘Serve To Serve Again’

garage-rock



10. Helvetia: ‘This Devastating Map’

experimental-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Alison Mosshart (spoken-word), June Of 44 (re-work), Jaga Jazzist, Deep Purple, The Fall Of Troy, Liela Moss, Video Age.