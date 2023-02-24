Le uscite della settimana: Gorillaz, Algiers, Shame, U.S. Girls…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Shame: ‘Food For Worms’
post-punk
2. U.S. Girls: ‘Bless This Mess’
alt-pop
3. Algiers: ‘Shook’
alt-soul
4. Gorillaz: ‘Cracker Island’
electro-pop
5. Unloved: ‘Polychrome’
sophisti-pop
6. Death Valley Girls: ‘Island In The Sky’
garage-rock
7. Miss Grit: ‘Follow The Cyborg’
indie-pop
8. Gracie Abrams: ‘Good Riddance’
bedroom-pop
9. Philip Selway: ‘Strange Dance’
chamber-pop
10. The Slow Readers Club: ‘Knowledge Freedom Power’
brit-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Gruff Rhys (OST), David Brewis, Hundred Reasons, Gina Birch, The Church, Sløtface (EP).