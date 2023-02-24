Le uscite della settimana: Gorillaz, Algiers, Shame, U.S. Girls…

LE ULTIME

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Shame: ‘Food For Worms’
post-punk

2. U.S. Girls: ‘Bless This Mess’
alt-pop

3. Algiers: ‘Shook’
alt-soul

4. Gorillaz: ‘Cracker Island’
electro-pop

5. Unloved: ‘Polychrome’
sophisti-pop

6. Death Valley Girls: ‘Island In The Sky’
garage-rock

7. Miss Grit: ‘Follow The Cyborg’
indie-pop

8. Gracie Abrams: ‘Good Riddance’
bedroom-pop

9. Philip Selway: ‘Strange Dance’
chamber-pop

10. The Slow Readers Club: ‘Knowledge Freedom Power’
brit-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Gruff Rhys (OST), David Brewis, Hundred Reasons, Gina Birch, The Church, Sløtface (EP).

 

