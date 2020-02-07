Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Green Day, Nada Surf, Isobel Campbell, Stone Temple Pilots…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Nada Surf: ‘Never Not Together’
alt-rock

2. Green Day: ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’
punk-rock

3. Isobel Campbell: ‘There Is No Other’
indie-folk

4. Shopping: ‘All Or Nothing’
post-punk

5. Ásegir: ‘Bury The Moon’
soul-folk

6. Oh Wonder: ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’
electro-pop

7. La Roux: ‘Supervision’
electro-pop

8. Spanish Love Songs: ‘Brave Faces Everyone’
heartand-punk

9. Stone Temple Plots: ‘Perdida’
acoustic-rock

10. The Homesick: ‘The Big Exercise’
psych-rock

Questa settimana: potete ascoltare anche: Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Seth Lakeman, Christopher Paul Stelling, Hamerkop, Dropkick, HMLTD, Church Girls.

