Le uscite della settimana: Green Day, Nada Surf, Isobel Campbell, Stone Temple Pilots…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Nada Surf: ‘Never Not Together’
alt-rock
2. Green Day: ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’
punk-rock
3. Isobel Campbell: ‘There Is No Other’
indie-folk
4. Shopping: ‘All Or Nothing’
post-punk
5. Ásegir: ‘Bury The Moon’
soul-folk
6. Oh Wonder: ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’
electro-pop
7. La Roux: ‘Supervision’
electro-pop
8. Spanish Love Songs: ‘Brave Faces Everyone’
heartand-punk
9. Stone Temple Plots: ‘Perdida’
acoustic-rock
10. The Homesick: ‘The Big Exercise’
psych-rock
Questa settimana: potete ascoltare anche: Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Seth Lakeman, Christopher Paul Stelling, Hamerkop, Dropkick, HMLTD, Church Girls.