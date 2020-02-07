Le uscite della settimana: Green Day, Nada Surf, Isobel Campbell, Stone Temple Pilots…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Nada Surf: ‘Never Not Together’

alt-rock



2. Green Day: ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’

punk-rock



3. Isobel Campbell: ‘There Is No Other’

indie-folk



4. Shopping: ‘All Or Nothing’

post-punk



5. Ásegir: ‘Bury The Moon’

soul-folk



6. Oh Wonder: ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’

electro-pop



7. La Roux: ‘Supervision’

electro-pop



8. Spanish Love Songs: ‘Brave Faces Everyone’

heartand-punk



9. Stone Temple Plots: ‘Perdida’

acoustic-rock



10. The Homesick: ‘The Big Exercise’

psych-rock



Questa settimana: potete ascoltare anche: Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Seth Lakeman, Christopher Paul Stelling, Hamerkop, Dropkick, HMLTD, Church Girls.