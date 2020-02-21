Le uscite della settimana: Grimes, King Krule, Greg Dulli, Best Coast …
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. King Krule: ‘Man Alive!’
experimental-punk
2. Moses Sumney: ‘Græ: Part 1’
baroque-soul
3. Greg Dulli: ‘Random Desire’
alt-rock
4. Grimes: ‘Miss Anthropocene’
electro-pop
5. Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Spook The Herd’
indie-folk
6. Agnes Obel: ‘Myopia’
chamber-folk
7. Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Companion Rises’
alt-folk
8. Best Coast: ‘Always Tomorrow’
power-pop
9. Douglas Dare: ‘Milkteeth’
art-pop
10. Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree: ‘Names Of North End Women’
experimental-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Purr, Wilsen, Sarah Harmer, Peggy Sue, Spinning Coin, Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Pictish Trail, Katie Pruitt, Matt Holubowski, Kinley, Beauts, Wrekmeister Harmonies, Polaris, Whitmer Thomas.