Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Grimes, King Krule, Greg Dulli, Best Coast …

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. King Krule: ‘Man Alive!’
experimental-punk

2. Moses Sumney: ‘Græ: Part 1’
baroque-soul

3. Greg Dulli: ‘Random Desire’
alt-rock

4. Grimes: ‘Miss Anthropocene’
electro-pop

5. Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Spook The Herd’
indie-folk

6. Agnes Obel: ‘Myopia’
chamber-folk

7. Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Companion Rises’
alt-folk

8. Best Coast: ‘Always Tomorrow’
power-pop

9. Douglas Dare: ‘Milkteeth’
art-pop

10. Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree: ‘Names Of North End Women’
experimental-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Purr, Wilsen, Sarah Harmer, Peggy Sue, Spinning Coin, Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Pictish Trail, Katie Pruitt, Matt Holubowski, Kinley, Beauts, Wrekmeister Harmonies, Polaris, Whitmer Thomas.

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy