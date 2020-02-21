Le uscite della settimana: Grimes, King Krule, Greg Dulli, Best Coast …

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. King Krule: ‘Man Alive!’

experimental-punk



2. Moses Sumney: ‘Græ: Part 1’

baroque-soul



3. Greg Dulli: ‘Random Desire’

alt-rock



4. Grimes: ‘Miss Anthropocene’

electro-pop



5. Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Spook The Herd’

indie-folk



6. Agnes Obel: ‘Myopia’

chamber-folk



7. Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Companion Rises’

alt-folk



8. Best Coast: ‘Always Tomorrow’

power-pop



9. Douglas Dare: ‘Milkteeth’

art-pop



10. Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree: ‘Names Of North End Women’

experimental-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Purr, Wilsen, Sarah Harmer, Peggy Sue, Spinning Coin, Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Pictish Trail, Katie Pruitt, Matt Holubowski, Kinley, Beauts, Wrekmeister Harmonies, Polaris, Whitmer Thomas.