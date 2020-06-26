Le uscite della settimana: Haim, Khruangbin, Pottery, Remo Drive…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Pottery: ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’
art-rock
2. Khruangbin: ‘Mordechai’
psych-funk
3. Haim: ‘Women In Music Pt. III’
pop
4. Bananagun: ‘The True Story Of Bananagun’
psych-pop
5. Country Westerns: ‘Country Westerns’
power-folk
6. Gordi: ‘Our Two Skins’
indie-pop/rock
7. The Rentals: ‘Q36’
power-pop
8. Remo Drive: ‘A Portrait Of An Ugly Man’
indie-emo
9. Becca Mancari: ‘The Greatest Part’
indie-pop
10. Mountain Time: ‘Music For Looking Animals’
alt-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Arca, Nadine Shah, Mystery Jets, Nana Grizol, Corb Lund, Bo Ningen, Ray LaMontagne, Oh Wonder (EP), Dirty Projectors (EP), Jessie Ware, Raleigh Ritchie, Grey Daze.