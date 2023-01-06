Le uscite della settimana: Iggy Pop, Anti-Flag, Nicole Dollanganger…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Iggy Pop: ‘Every Loser’

hard-rock



2. Nicole Dollanganger: ‘Married In Mount Airy’

dream-folk



3. Anti-Flag: ‘Lies They Tell Our Children’

punk-rock



4. J. Wiegold: ‘Norfolk Serpent’

ambient-folk



5. We Are Only Human Once: ‘Every Dog On Earth’

bedroom-folk



6. JW Francis: ‘Going Home To A Party’ EP

bedroom-pop



7. Gabrielle Aplin: ‘Phosporescent’

sophisti-folk



8. Allen Epley: ‘Everything’

alt-rock



9. Aidan Canfield: ‘We’re Alright’

folk-rock



10. Brandon Ratcliff: ‘Tales Of Two Towns’

folk-pop

