LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Iggy Pop, Anti-Flag, Nicole Dollanganger…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Iggy Pop: ‘Every Loser’
hard-rock

2. Nicole Dollanganger: ‘Married In Mount Airy’
dream-folk

3. Anti-Flag: ‘Lies They Tell Our Children’
punk-rock

4. J. Wiegold: ‘Norfolk Serpent’
ambient-folk

5. We Are Only Human Once: ‘Every Dog On Earth’
bedroom-folk

6. JW Francis: ‘Going Home To A Party’ EP
bedroom-pop

7. Gabrielle Aplin: ‘Phosporescent’
sophisti-folk

8. Allen Epley: ‘Everything’
alt-rock

9. Aidan Canfield: ‘We’re Alright’
folk-rock

10. Brandon Ratcliff: ‘Tales Of Two Towns’
folk-pop

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario