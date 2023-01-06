Le uscite della settimana: Iggy Pop, Anti-Flag, Nicole Dollanganger…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Iggy Pop: ‘Every Loser’
hard-rock
2. Nicole Dollanganger: ‘Married In Mount Airy’
dream-folk
3. Anti-Flag: ‘Lies They Tell Our Children’
punk-rock
4. J. Wiegold: ‘Norfolk Serpent’
ambient-folk
5. We Are Only Human Once: ‘Every Dog On Earth’
bedroom-folk
6. JW Francis: ‘Going Home To A Party’ EP
bedroom-pop
7. Gabrielle Aplin: ‘Phosporescent’
sophisti-folk
8. Allen Epley: ‘Everything’
alt-rock
9. Aidan Canfield: ‘We’re Alright’
folk-rock
10. Brandon Ratcliff: ‘Tales Of Two Towns’
folk-pop