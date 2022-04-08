Le uscite della settimana: Jack White, Father John Misty, Calexico, Wet Leg…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jack White: ‘Fear Of The Dawn’

blues-rock



2. Father John Misty: ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’

baroque-folk



3. Calexico: ‘El Mirador’

tejano-rock



4. Orville Peck: ‘Bronco’

alt-country



5. Wet Leg: ‘Wet Leg’

indie-rock



6. Kae Tempest: ‘The Line Is A Curve’

spoken-word



7. The Linda Lindas: ‘Growing Up’

indie-punk



8. Daniel Rossen: ‘You Belong There’

art-folk



9. Romero: ‘Turn It On!’

power-pop



10. Deer Scout: ‘Woodpecker’

indie-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Vaccines (EP), Lucius, Yung Lean, Health, Son Lux (OST), Banks, Horace Andy, The Regrettes, Kylie Minogue, Whatever The Weather, Wet Tuna, Good Looks.