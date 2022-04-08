Le uscite della settimana: Jack White, Father John Misty, Calexico, Wet Leg…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Jack White: ‘Fear Of The Dawn’
blues-rock
2. Father John Misty: ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’
baroque-folk
3. Calexico: ‘El Mirador’
tejano-rock
4. Orville Peck: ‘Bronco’
alt-country
5. Wet Leg: ‘Wet Leg’
indie-rock
6. Kae Tempest: ‘The Line Is A Curve’
spoken-word
7. The Linda Lindas: ‘Growing Up’
indie-punk
8. Daniel Rossen: ‘You Belong There’
art-folk
9. Romero: ‘Turn It On!’
power-pop
10. Deer Scout: ‘Woodpecker’
indie-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Vaccines (EP), Lucius, Yung Lean, Health, Son Lux (OST), Banks, Horace Andy, The Regrettes, Kylie Minogue, Whatever The Weather, Wet Tuna, Good Looks.