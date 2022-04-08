LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Jack White, Father John Misty, Calexico, Wet Leg…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jack White: ‘Fear Of The Dawn’
blues-rock

2. Father John Misty: ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’
baroque-folk

3. Calexico: ‘El Mirador’
tejano-rock

4. Orville Peck: ‘Bronco’
alt-country

5. Wet Leg: ‘Wet Leg’
indie-rock

6. Kae Tempest: ‘The Line Is A Curve’
spoken-word

7. The Linda Lindas: ‘Growing Up’
indie-punk

8. Daniel Rossen: ‘You Belong There’
art-folk

9. Romero: ‘Turn It On!’
power-pop

10. Deer Scout: ‘Woodpecker’
indie-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Vaccines (EP), Lucius, Yung Lean, Health, Son Lux (OST), Banks, Horace Andy, The Regrettes, Kylie Minogue, Whatever The Weather, Wet Tuna, Good Looks.

 

