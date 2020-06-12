Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Jehnny Beth, Coriky, Orlando Weeks, Built To Spill…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jehnny Beth: ‘To Love Is To Live’
alt-rock

2. Coriky: ‘Coriky’
art-punk

3. Orlando Weeks: ‘A Quickening’
alt-pop

4. Built To Spill: ‘Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston’
alt-rock

5. Gum: ‘Out In The World’
psych-pop

6. Drab City: ‘Good Song Fro Bad People’
trip-pop

7. Bibio: ‘Sleep On The Wing’
folktronica

8. Wesley Gonzalez: ‘Appalling Human’
synth-pop

9. Spacey Jane: ‘Sunlight’
power-pop

10. Sammy Brue: ‘Crash Test Kid’
alt-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Norah Jones, Jack Garratt, Kodaline, Larkin Poe, Kate NV, Box Of Chocolate, Chromeo, Liam Gallagher (live).

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy