Le uscite della settimana: Jehnny Beth, Coriky, Orlando Weeks, Built To Spill…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jehnny Beth: ‘To Love Is To Live’

alt-rock



2. Coriky: ‘Coriky’

art-punk



3. Orlando Weeks: ‘A Quickening’

alt-pop



4. Built To Spill: ‘Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston’

alt-rock



5. Gum: ‘Out In The World’

psych-pop



6. Drab City: ‘Good Song Fro Bad People’

trip-pop



7. Bibio: ‘Sleep On The Wing’

folktronica



8. Wesley Gonzalez: ‘Appalling Human’

synth-pop



9. Spacey Jane: ‘Sunlight’

power-pop



10. Sammy Brue: ‘Crash Test Kid’

alt-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Norah Jones, Jack Garratt, Kodaline, Larkin Poe, Kate NV, Box Of Chocolate, Chromeo, Liam Gallagher (live).