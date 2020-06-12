Le uscite della settimana: Jehnny Beth, Coriky, Orlando Weeks, Built To Spill…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Jehnny Beth: ‘To Love Is To Live’
alt-rock
2. Coriky: ‘Coriky’
art-punk
3. Orlando Weeks: ‘A Quickening’
alt-pop
4. Built To Spill: ‘Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston’
alt-rock
5. Gum: ‘Out In The World’
psych-pop
6. Drab City: ‘Good Song Fro Bad People’
trip-pop
7. Bibio: ‘Sleep On The Wing’
folktronica
8. Wesley Gonzalez: ‘Appalling Human’
synth-pop
9. Spacey Jane: ‘Sunlight’
power-pop
10. Sammy Brue: ‘Crash Test Kid’
alt-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Norah Jones, Jack Garratt, Kodaline, Larkin Poe, Kate NV, Box Of Chocolate, Chromeo, Liam Gallagher (live).