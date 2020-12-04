Le uscite della settimana: Joan Of Arc, Half Japanese, The Network, Sigur Ros…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Half Japanese: ‘Crazy Hearts’

art-punk



2. Joan Of Arc: ‘Tim Melina Theo Bobby’

experimental-rock



3. Jordana: ‘Something To Say To You’

bedroom-pop



4. Tom Sanders: ‘Only Magic’

indie-pop



5. Alex Maas: ‘Luca’

psych-folk



6. Sigur Rós, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Steindór Andersen & Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’

neo-classical



7. Lost Horizons: ‘In Quiet Moments Pt. 1’

dream-pop



8. The Network: ‘Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!’

new wave



9. Son Lux: ‘Tomorrows II’

experimental-pop



10. Pop Filter: ‘Donkey Gully Road’

indie-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Arctic Monkeys (live-album), White Stripes (greatest hits), Kelly Jones (live-album), Postal Service (live-album), Laura Marling (live-album), Deafheaven (greatest hits), Tori Amos (Xmas EP), Calexico (Xmas EP), Nicholas Lens & Nick Cave (instrumental), Mystery Jets (cover), Yungblud, Show Me A Dinosaur, Laura Groves (EP), Sonder Bombs, Lavender Diamond, Stranded (EP), Facing Mountains, Kass Richards, Grandson, Bastille (EP), Mid City (EP), Quarter-Life Crisis (EP), Two Another (EP).