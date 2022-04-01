Le uscite della settimana: Jon Spencer, Sondre Lerche, PUP, Red Hot Chili Peppers…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. PUP: ‘The Unraveling Of Puptheband’

punk-rock



2. Jon Spencer And The Hitmakers: ‘Spencer Gets It Lit’

punk-blues



3. Seabear: ‘In Another Life’

indie-pop



4. Christian Lee Hutson: ‘Quitters’

indie-folk



5. Sondre Lerche: ‘Avatars Of Love’

alt-folk



6. Duster: ‘Together’

slowcore



7. Pillow Queens: ‘Leave The Light On’

alt-rock



8. Papercuts: ‘Past Life Regression’

jangle-pop



9. The Hellacopters: ‘Eyes Of Oblivion’

hard-punk



10. Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Unlimited Love’

funk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Walt Disco, Confidence Man, Warmduscher, Carpenter Brut, Rural Alberta Advantage (EP), Sundara Karma (EP).