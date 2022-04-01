Le uscite della settimana: Jon Spencer, Sondre Lerche, PUP, Red Hot Chili Peppers…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. PUP: ‘The Unraveling Of Puptheband’
punk-rock
2. Jon Spencer And The Hitmakers: ‘Spencer Gets It Lit’
punk-blues
3. Seabear: ‘In Another Life’
indie-pop
4. Christian Lee Hutson: ‘Quitters’
indie-folk
5. Sondre Lerche: ‘Avatars Of Love’
alt-folk
6. Duster: ‘Together’
slowcore
7. Pillow Queens: ‘Leave The Light On’
alt-rock
8. Papercuts: ‘Past Life Regression’
jangle-pop
9. The Hellacopters: ‘Eyes Of Oblivion’
hard-punk
10. Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘Unlimited Love’
funk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Walt Disco, Confidence Man, Warmduscher, Carpenter Brut, Rural Alberta Advantage (EP), Sundara Karma (EP).