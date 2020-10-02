Le uscite della settimana: Jonsi, Working Men’s Club, Shamir, Roisin Murphy…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Jonsi: ‘Shiver’
avant-pop
2. Working Men’s Club: ‘Working Men’s Club’
new wave
3. Shamir: ‘Shamir’
art-pop/rock
4. Roisin Murphy: ‘Roisin Machine’
house-pop
5. The Jaded Hearts Club: ‘You’ve Always Been Here’
vintage-rock
6. Drive-By Truckers: ‘The New OK’
alt-country
7. Born Ruffians: ‘Squeeze’
alt-rock
8. Bartees Strange: ‘Live Forever’
art-pop/rock
9. Field Medic: ‘Floral Prince’
indie-folk
10. Death Valley Girls: ‘Under The Spell Of Joy’
alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Groove Armada, Sumac, Kurt Vile (EP), Teen Daze (EP), LANY, The Nude Party, The Hunna, Corey Taylor.