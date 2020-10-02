Le uscite della settimana: Jonsi, Working Men’s Club, Shamir, Roisin Murphy…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Jonsi: ‘Shiver’

avant-pop



2. Working Men’s Club: ‘Working Men’s Club’

new wave



3. Shamir: ‘Shamir’

art-pop/rock



4. Roisin Murphy: ‘Roisin Machine’

house-pop



5. The Jaded Hearts Club: ‘You’ve Always Been Here’

vintage-rock



6. Drive-By Truckers: ‘The New OK’

alt-country



7. Born Ruffians: ‘Squeeze’

alt-rock



8. Bartees Strange: ‘Live Forever’

art-pop/rock



9. Field Medic: ‘Floral Prince’

indie-folk



10. Death Valley Girls: ‘Under The Spell Of Joy’

alt-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Groove Armada, Sumac, Kurt Vile (EP), Teen Daze (EP), LANY, The Nude Party, The Hunna, Corey Taylor.