Le uscite della settimana: José Gonzalez, James Vincent McMorrow, Alexis Taylor, Mono….

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Mono: ‘Pilgrimage Of The Soul’
post-rock
2. Bad Bad Hats: ‘Walkman’
indie-pop
3. José Gonzalez: ‘Local Valley’
indie-folk
4. Mild High Club: ‘Going Going Gone’
soft-rock
5. James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Grapefruit Season’
soul-pop
6. Alexis Taylor: ‘Silence’
piano-pop
7. The Felice Brothers: ‘From Dreams To Dust’
folk-rock
8. Lizzie Loveless: ‘You Don’t Know’
indie-pop
9. Thrice: ‘Horizons/East’
post-hardcore
10. Jordan Rakei: ‘What We Call Life’
nu-soul
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Lowertown, MarthaGunn, Lindsey Buckingham, Employed To Serve, Carcass, HTRK, Real Friends.