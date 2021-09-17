Le uscite della settimana: José Gonzalez, James Vincent McMorrow, Alexis Taylor, Mono….

LE ULTIME

Scritto il
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mono: ‘Pilgrimage Of The Soul’
post-rock

2. Bad Bad Hats: ‘Walkman’
indie-pop

3. José Gonzalez: ‘Local Valley’
indie-folk

4. Mild High Club: ‘Going Going Gone’
soft-rock

5. James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Grapefruit Season’
soul-pop

6. Alexis Taylor: ‘Silence’
piano-pop

7. The Felice Brothers: ‘From Dreams To Dust’
folk-rock

8. Lizzie Loveless: ‘You Don’t Know’
indie-pop

9. Thrice: ‘Horizons/East’
post-hardcore

10. Jordan Rakei: ‘What We Call Life’
nu-soul

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Lowertown, MarthaGunn, Lindsey Buckingham, Employed To Serve, Carcass, HTRK, Real Friends.

