Le uscite della settimana: Julia Jacklin, Muse, Ezra Furman, Lounge Society…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Lounge Society: ‘Tired Of Liberty’
alt-rock
2. Julia Jacklin: ‘Pre Pleasure’
indie-folk
3. Ezra Furman: ‘All Of Us Flames’
art-rock
4. Teen Suicide: ‘Honeybee Table At The Butterfly Feast’
alt-rock
5. Stella Donnelly: ‘Flood’
indie-folk
6. Embrace: ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’
brit-pop
7. Muse: ‘Will Of The People’
hard-rock
8. Gently Tender: ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise’
indie-folk
9. Dendrons: ‘5-3-8’
alt-rock
10. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: ‘Let’s Turn It Into Sound’
ambient-pop