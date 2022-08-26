Le uscite della settimana: Julia Jacklin, Muse, Ezra Furman, Lounge Society…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Lounge Society: ‘Tired Of Liberty’

alt-rock



2. Julia Jacklin: ‘Pre Pleasure’

indie-folk



3. Ezra Furman: ‘All Of Us Flames’

art-rock



4. Teen Suicide: ‘Honeybee Table At The Butterfly Feast’

alt-rock



5. Stella Donnelly: ‘Flood’

indie-folk



6. Embrace: ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’

brit-pop



7. Muse: ‘Will Of The People’

hard-rock



8. Gently Tender: ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise’

indie-folk



9. Dendrons: ‘5-3-8’

alt-rock



10. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: ‘Let’s Turn It Into Sound’

ambient-pop

