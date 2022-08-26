Le uscite della settimana: Julia Jacklin, Muse, Ezra Furman, Lounge Society…

LE ULTIME

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Lounge Society: ‘Tired Of Liberty’
alt-rock

2. Julia Jacklin: ‘Pre Pleasure’
indie-folk

3. Ezra Furman: ‘All Of Us Flames’
art-rock

4. Teen Suicide: ‘Honeybee Table At The Butterfly Feast’
alt-rock

5. Stella Donnelly: ‘Flood’
indie-folk

6. Embrace: ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’
brit-pop

7. Muse: ‘Will Of The People’
hard-rock

8. Gently Tender: ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise’
indie-folk

9. Dendrons: ‘5-3-8’
alt-rock

10. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: ‘Let’s Turn It Into Sound’
ambient-pop

