Le uscite della settimana: Kasabian, Sylvan Esso, Osees, Kiwi Jr…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sylvan Esso: ‘No Rules Sandy’
synth-pop
2. Kiwi Jr: ‘Chopper’
slacker-rock
3. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom: ‘Reset’
psych-pop
4. Kasabian: ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’
brit-rock
5. Tony Molina: ‘In The Fade’
power-pop
6. Osees: ‘A Foul Form’
garage-punk
7. Boris: ‘Heavy Rocks’
experimental-rock
8. Mariel Buckley: ‘Everywhere I Used To Be’
country-folk
9. The Vadoliers: ‘The Vandoliers’
alt-country
10. Pale Waves: ‘Unwanted’
punk-pop