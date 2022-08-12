LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Kasabian, Sylvan Esso, Osees, Kiwi Jr…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sylvan Esso: ‘No Rules Sandy’
synth-pop

2. Kiwi Jr: ‘Chopper’
slacker-rock

3. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom: ‘Reset’
psych-pop

4. Kasabian: ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’
brit-rock

5. Tony Molina: ‘In The Fade’
power-pop

6. Osees: ‘A Foul Form’
garage-punk

7. Boris: ‘Heavy Rocks’
experimental-rock

8. Mariel Buckley: ‘Everywhere I Used To Be’
country-folk

9. The Vadoliers: ‘The Vandoliers’
alt-country

10. Pale Waves: ‘Unwanted’
punk-pop

