Le uscite della settimana: Killers, Oscar Lang, Damon & Naomi, Jade Bird…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti ieri, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Oscar Lang: ‘Chew The Scenery’
indie-rock
2. The Killers: ‘Pressure Machine’
heartland-rock
3. Damon & Naomi: ‘A Sky Record’
dream-pop
4. Jade Bird: ‘Different Kinds Of Light’
folk-rock
5. Jungle: ‘Loving In Stereo’
soul-funk
6. Quicksand: ‘Distant Population’
post-hardcore
7. Provoker: ‘Body Jumper’
new wave
8. Wednesday: ‘Twin Plague’
noise-rock
9. Still Woozy: ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What It Is’
bedroom-pop
10. Joey Cape: ‘A Good Year To Forget’
folk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Luke Hemmings, Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson, A Certain Ratio, Stuck (EP), A Great Big Pile Of Leaves, Meet Me @ The Altar (EP), Sonic Blume, Great Silkie, Media Jeweler, Pet Symmetry, Josienne Clarke.