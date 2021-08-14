LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Killers, Oscar Lang, Damon & Naomi, Jade Bird…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti ieri, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Oscar Lang: ‘Chew The Scenery’
indie-rock

2. The Killers: ‘Pressure Machine’
heartland-rock

3. Damon & Naomi: ‘A Sky Record’
dream-pop

4. Jade Bird: ‘Different Kinds Of Light’
folk-rock

5. Jungle: ‘Loving In Stereo’
soul-funk

6. Quicksand: ‘Distant Population’
post-hardcore

7. Provoker: ‘Body Jumper’
new wave

8. Wednesday: ‘Twin Plague’
noise-rock

9. Still Woozy: ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What It Is’
bedroom-pop

10. Joey Cape: ‘A Good Year To Forget’
folk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Luke Hemmings, Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson, A Certain Ratio, Stuck (EP), A Great Big Pile Of Leaves, Meet Me @ The Altar (EP), Sonic Blume, Great Silkie, Media Jeweler, Pet Symmetry, Josienne Clarke.

