Le uscite della settimana: Lemon Twigs, Westerman, Smashing Pumpkins, Therapy?…

Scritto il
USCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Lemon Twigs: ‘Everything Harmony’
soft-rock

2. Westerman: ‘An Inbuilt Fault’
art-pop

3. LA Priest: ‘Fase Luna’
space-pop

4. The Album Leaf: ‘Future Falling’
ambient-pop

5. Squrl: ‘Silver Haze’
experimental-rock

6. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘ATUM’ pt. 3
alt-rock

7. Therapy?: ‘Hard Cold Fire’
hard-rock

8. Durand Jones: ‘Wait ‘Til I Get Over’
retro-soul

9. Grandson: ‘I Love You, I’m Trying’
rap-rock

10. Shit Present: ‘What Still Gets Me’
alt-rock

 

