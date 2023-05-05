Le uscite della settimana: Lemon Twigs, Westerman, Smashing Pumpkins, Therapy?…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Lemon Twigs: ‘Everything Harmony’
soft-rock
2. Westerman: ‘An Inbuilt Fault’
art-pop
3. LA Priest: ‘Fase Luna’
space-pop
4. The Album Leaf: ‘Future Falling’
ambient-pop
5. Squrl: ‘Silver Haze’
experimental-rock
6. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘ATUM’ pt. 3
alt-rock
7. Therapy?: ‘Hard Cold Fire’
hard-rock
8. Durand Jones: ‘Wait ‘Til I Get Over’
retro-soul
9. Grandson: ‘I Love You, I’m Trying’
rap-rock
10. Shit Present: ‘What Still Gets Me’
alt-rock