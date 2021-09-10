Le uscite della settimana: Low, Manic Street Preachers, Vaccines, Amyl And The Sniffers…

LE ULTIME

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Low: ‘Hey What’
experimental-rock

2. Amyl And The Sniffers: ‘Comfort To Me’
garage-rock

3. Manic Street Preachers: ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’
brit-pop

4. Robert Levon Been: ‘Original Songs From The Card Counter’
slowcore

5. The Vaccines: ‘Back In Love City’
art-pop

6. Matthew E. White: ‘K Bay’
alt-pop/rock

7. Saint Etienne: ‘I’ve Been Trying To Tell You’
trip-pop

8. Sleigh Bells: ‘Texis’
noise-pop

9. Colleen Green: ‘Cool’
indie-rock

10. We Were Promised Jetpacks: ‘Enjoy The View’
post-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kacey Musgraves, The Stranglers, The Liminanas & Laurent Garnier, Kero Kero Bonito, The Bevis Frond, Andrew WK, Sneaker Pimps, Martina Topley-Bird, Daniel Romano’s Outfit.

