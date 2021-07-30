Le uscite della settimana: Lump, Torres, Billie Eilish, Bleachers…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Lump: ‘Animal’

indietronica



2. Torres: ‘Thirstier’

indie-folk/rock



3. Billie Eilish: ‘Happier Than Ever’

pop



4. Low Roar: ‘Maybe Tomorrow…’

dream-folk



5. Bleachers: ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’

indie-pop



6. Dot Allison: ‘Heart-Shaped Scars’

sophisti-pop



7. King Woman: ‘Celestial Blues’

doom-pop



8. Horsey: ‘Debonair’

prog-pop



9. Son Volt: ‘Electro Melodier’

folk-rock



10. Creeper: ‘American Noir’ EP

emo-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Durand Jones & The Indications, Los Lobos, Sam Mehran, Tush, Lauran Hibberd (EP), Young Culture (EP), Seether (EP).