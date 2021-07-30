Le uscite della settimana: Lump, Torres, Billie Eilish, Bleachers…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Lump: ‘Animal’
indietronica
2. Torres: ‘Thirstier’
indie-folk/rock
3. Billie Eilish: ‘Happier Than Ever’
pop
4. Low Roar: ‘Maybe Tomorrow…’
dream-folk
5. Bleachers: ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’
indie-pop
6. Dot Allison: ‘Heart-Shaped Scars’
sophisti-pop
7. King Woman: ‘Celestial Blues’
doom-pop
8. Horsey: ‘Debonair’
prog-pop
9. Son Volt: ‘Electro Melodier’
folk-rock
10. Creeper: ‘American Noir’ EP
emo-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Durand Jones & The Indications, Los Lobos, Sam Mehran, Tush, Lauran Hibberd (EP), Young Culture (EP), Seether (EP).