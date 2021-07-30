LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Lump, Torres, Billie Eilish, Bleachers…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Lump: ‘Animal’
indietronica

2. Torres: ‘Thirstier’
indie-folk/rock

3. Billie Eilish: ‘Happier Than Ever’
pop

4. Low Roar: ‘Maybe Tomorrow…’
dream-folk

5. Bleachers: ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’
indie-pop

6. Dot Allison: ‘Heart-Shaped Scars’
sophisti-pop

7. King Woman: ‘Celestial Blues’
doom-pop

8. Horsey: ‘Debonair’
prog-pop

9. Son Volt: ‘Electro Melodier’
folk-rock

10. Creeper: ‘American Noir’ EP
emo-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Durand Jones & The Indications, Los Lobos, Sam Mehran, Tush, Lauran Hibberd (EP), Young Culture (EP), Seether (EP).

