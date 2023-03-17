Le uscite della settimana: M83, Yves Tumor, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Van Pelt…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Yves Tumor: ‘Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’
art-rock
2. M83: ‘Fantasy’
synth-pop
3. The Van Pelt: ‘Artisans & Merchants’
alt-rock
4. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: ‘V’
psych-rock
5. Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra: ‘Racing The Storm’
chamber-pop
6. Deathcrash: ‘Less’
slowcore
7. Portland: ‘Departures’
dream-pop
8. Flyying Colours: ‘You Never Know’
shoegaze
9. Death And Vanilla: ‘Flicker’
dream-pop
10. Black Honey: ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’
alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Fidlar (EP), Django Django (EP), 100 Gecs, Doug Paisley, All Time Low, The Answer.