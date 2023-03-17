LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: M83, Yves Tumor, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Van Pelt…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yves Tumor: ‘Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’
art-rock

2. M83: ‘Fantasy’
synth-pop

3. The Van Pelt: ‘Artisans & Merchants’
alt-rock

4. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: ‘V’
psych-rock

5. Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra: ‘Racing The Storm’
chamber-pop

6. Deathcrash: ‘Less’
slowcore

7. Portland: ‘Departures’
dream-pop

8. Flyying Colours: ‘You Never Know’
shoegaze

9. Death And Vanilla: ‘Flicker’
dream-pop

10. Black Honey: ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’
alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Fidlar (EP), Django Django (EP), 100 Gecs, Doug Paisley, All Time Low, The Answer.

 

