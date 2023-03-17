Le uscite della settimana: M83, Yves Tumor, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Van Pelt…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yves Tumor: ‘Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’

art-rock



2. M83: ‘Fantasy’

synth-pop



3. The Van Pelt: ‘Artisans & Merchants’

alt-rock



4. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: ‘V’

psych-rock



5. Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra: ‘Racing The Storm’

chamber-pop



6. Deathcrash: ‘Less’

slowcore



7. Portland: ‘Departures’

dream-pop



8. Flyying Colours: ‘You Never Know’

shoegaze



9. Death And Vanilla: ‘Flicker’

dream-pop



10. Black Honey: ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’

alt-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Fidlar (EP), Django Django (EP), 100 Gecs, Doug Paisley, All Time Low, The Answer.