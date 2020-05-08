Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Mark Lanegan, Hayley Williams, I Break Horses, White Denim…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mark Lanegan: ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’
alt-rock

2. Hayley Williams: ‘Petals For Armor’
sophisti-pop

3. I Break Horses: ‘Warnings’
dream-pop

4. White Denim: ‘World As A Waiting Room’
garage-rock

5. Modern Studies: ‘The Weight Of The Sun’
alt-folk

6. Blake Mills: ‘Mutable Set’
slowcore

7. Fake Names: ‘Fake Names’
punk-rock

8. Same: ‘Plastic Westerns’
alt-rock

9. Gleemer: ‘Down Through’
alt-rock

10. Tijuana Panthers: ‘Pull The Chute’ EP
jangle-pop

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy