Le uscite della settimana: Mark Lanegan, Hayley Williams, I Break Horses, White Denim…
I dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Mark Lanegan: ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’
alt-rock
2. Hayley Williams: ‘Petals For Armor’
sophisti-pop
3. I Break Horses: ‘Warnings’
dream-pop
4. White Denim: ‘World As A Waiting Room’
garage-rock
5. Modern Studies: ‘The Weight Of The Sun’
alt-folk
6. Blake Mills: ‘Mutable Set’
slowcore
7. Fake Names: ‘Fake Names’
punk-rock
8. Same: ‘Plastic Westerns’
alt-rock
9. Gleemer: ‘Down Through’
alt-rock
10. Tijuana Panthers: ‘Pull The Chute’ EP
jangle-pop