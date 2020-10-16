Le uscite della settimana: Matt Berninger, Kevin Morby, Beabadoobee, Health…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Matt Berninger: ‘Serpentine Prison’
chamber-pop
2. Kevin Morby: ‘Sundowner’
folk-rock
3. Beabadoobee: ‘Fake It Flowers’
power-pop
4. Health: ‘Disco4::Part I’
experimental-rock
5. Helena Deland: ‘Someone New’
indie-pop/rock
6. Woodkid: ‘S16’
art-soul
7. Wicketkeeper: ‘Shonk’
slacker-rock
8. Holy Motors: ‘Horse’
indie-folk/rock
9. Jeremy Ivey: ‘Waiting Out The Storm’
folk-rock
10. Oh Sees: ‘Metamorphosed’
experimental-(kraut)rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Annie, Autechre, Katie Melua, The Struts, Gulfer, Seaway, Deep Sea Diver, Good Sad Happy Bad, Sturgill Simpson, Hayden Thorpe (EP), Tomberlin (EP).