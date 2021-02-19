Le uscite della settimana: Mogwai, Tindersticks, Tash Sultana, Hold Steady…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mogwai: ‘As The Love Continues’
post-rock

2. Tindersticks: ‘Distractions’
chamber-pop

3. Tash Sultana: ‘Terra Firma’
psych-soul

4. Katy Kirby: ‘Cool Dry Place’
indie-folk

5. Cassandra Jenkins: ‘An Overview On Phenomenal Nature’
indie-folk

6. Indigo Sparke: ‘Echo’
indie-folk

7. The Hold Steady: ‘Open Door Policy’
folk-rock

8. Oscar Scheller: ‘Boys Cry’
electro-pop

9. White Ring: ‘Show Me Heaven’
witch-house

10. Smith & Burrows: ‘Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough’
brit-folk/pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Leal Neale, Spector, Sam Coffey And The Iron Lungs, Wild Pink, EUT, Hearty Har, Aurora (EP), SG Lewis, The Reytons (EP), Valley Maker, Another Micheal, Psymon Spine, Whitney K, Mister Goblin, Tim Hart.

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

