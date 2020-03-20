Le uscite della settimana: Morrissey, James Righton, Baxter Dury, Moaning…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Morrissey: ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’

brit-pop



2. Baxter Dury: ‘The Night Chancers’

dark-pop



3. Moaning: ‘Uneasy Laughter’

post-punk



4. James Righton: ‘The Peformer’

indie-pop



5. Yael Naim: ‘Nightsongs’

sophisti-folk



6. Halloweens: ‘Morning Kiss At The Acropolis’

lounge-pop



7. Las Kellies: ‘Suck This Tangerine’

post-punk



8. Foreign Fields: ‘The Beauty Of Survival’

alt-folk

9. Arbouretum: ‘Let It All In’

folk-rock



10. Eliza & The Delusionals: ‘A State Of Living In An Objective Reality’ EP

indie-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Weeknd, Låpsley, Roger Eno & Brian Eno, Mapache, Flytraps, Rustin Man, Slow Readers Club.