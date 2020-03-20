Le uscite della settimana: Morrissey, James Righton, Baxter Dury, Moaning…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Morrissey: ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’
brit-pop
2. Baxter Dury: ‘The Night Chancers’
dark-pop
3. Moaning: ‘Uneasy Laughter’
post-punk
4. James Righton: ‘The Peformer’
indie-pop
5. Yael Naim: ‘Nightsongs’
sophisti-folk
6. Halloweens: ‘Morning Kiss At The Acropolis’
lounge-pop
7. Las Kellies: ‘Suck This Tangerine’
post-punk
8. Foreign Fields: ‘The Beauty Of Survival’
alt-folk
9. Arbouretum: ‘Let It All In’
folk-rock
10. Eliza & The Delusionals: ‘A State Of Living In An Objective Reality’ EP
indie-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Weeknd, Låpsley, Roger Eno & Brian Eno, Mapache, Flytraps, Rustin Man, Slow Readers Club.