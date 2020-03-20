Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Morrissey, James Righton, Baxter Dury, Moaning…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Morrissey: ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’
brit-pop

2. Baxter Dury: ‘The Night Chancers’
dark-pop

3. Moaning: ‘Uneasy Laughter’
post-punk

4. James Righton: ‘The Peformer’
indie-pop

5. Yael Naim: ‘Nightsongs’
sophisti-folk

6. Halloweens: ‘Morning Kiss At The Acropolis’
lounge-pop

7. Las Kellies: ‘Suck This Tangerine’
post-punk

8. Foreign Fields: ‘The Beauty Of Survival’
alt-folk

9. Arbouretum: ‘Let It All In’
folk-rock

10. Eliza & The Delusionals: ‘A State Of Living In An Objective Reality’ EP
indie-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Weeknd, Låpsley, Roger Eno & Brian Eno, Mapache, Flytraps, Rustin Man, Slow Readers Club.

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy