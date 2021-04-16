Le uscite della settimana: Motorpsycho, London Grammar, Spencer Krug, Offspring…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Spencer Krug: ‘Fading Graffiti’
art-rock

2. London Grammar: ‘Californian Soil’
trip-pop

3. Cory Hanson: ‘Pale Horse Rider’
indie-folk

4. Motorpsycho: ‘Kingdom Of Oblivion’
prog-rock

5. Low Island: ‘If You Could Have It All Again’
electro-pop

6. Layten Kramer: ‘Dear Apathy’
psych-pop

7. Noods: ‘Blush’
guitar-pop

8. Beach Youth: ‘Postcard’
surf-pop

9. Greta Van Fleet: ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’
hard-rock

10. The Offspring: ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’
punk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Armed, Hail The Sun, Born Ruffians, Jess Joy, Jason McNiff, Total Wkts, Softcult (EP).

