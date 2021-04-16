Le uscite della settimana: Motorpsycho, London Grammar, Spencer Krug, Offspring…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Spencer Krug: ‘Fading Graffiti’

art-rock



2. London Grammar: ‘Californian Soil’

trip-pop



3. Cory Hanson: ‘Pale Horse Rider’

indie-folk



4. Motorpsycho: ‘Kingdom Of Oblivion’

prog-rock



5. Low Island: ‘If You Could Have It All Again’

electro-pop



6. Layten Kramer: ‘Dear Apathy’

psych-pop



7. Noods: ‘Blush’

guitar-pop



8. Beach Youth: ‘Postcard’

surf-pop



9. Greta Van Fleet: ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’

hard-rock



10. The Offspring: ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’

punk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Armed, Hail The Sun, Born Ruffians, Jess Joy, Jason McNiff, Total Wkts, Softcult (EP).