Le uscite della settimana: Murder Capital, John Cale, Ladytron, Italia 90…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Murder Capital: ‘Gigi’s Recovery’

post-punk

2. Italia 90: ‘Living Human Treasure’

post-punk



3. The C.I.A.: ‘Surgery Channel’

garage-rock



4. John Cale: ‘Mercy’

art-rock



5. Dave Rowntree: ‘Radio Songs’

brit-pop

6. Ladytron: ‘Time’s Arrow’

synth-pop



7. July Talk: ‘Remember Never Before’

alt-rock

8. The Bad Ends: ‘The Power And The Glory’

slacker-rock

9. Fran: ‘Leaving’

indie-folk



10. We Are Scientists: ‘Lobes’

indie-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mac DeMarco (instrumental), Caroline Polacheck, Slug, Guided By Voices, New Found Glory, Låpsley, Måneskin.