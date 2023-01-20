Le uscite della settimana: Murder Capital, John Cale, Ladytron, Italia 90…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Murder Capital: ‘Gigi’s Recovery’
post-punk
2. Italia 90: ‘Living Human Treasure’
post-punk
3. The C.I.A.: ‘Surgery Channel’
garage-rock
4. John Cale: ‘Mercy’
art-rock
5. Dave Rowntree: ‘Radio Songs’
brit-pop
6. Ladytron: ‘Time’s Arrow’
synth-pop
7. July Talk: ‘Remember Never Before’
alt-rock
8. The Bad Ends: ‘The Power And The Glory’
slacker-rock
9. Fran: ‘Leaving’
indie-folk
10. We Are Scientists: ‘Lobes’
indie-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mac DeMarco (instrumental), Caroline Polacheck, Slug, Guided By Voices, New Found Glory, Låpsley, Måneskin.