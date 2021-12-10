Le uscite della settimana: Neil Young, Aeon Station, Nick Murphy, San Fermin…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Aeon Station: ‘Observatory’
indie-rock
2. Neil Young & Crazy Horse: ‘Barn’
folk-rock
3. Nick Murphy & The Program: ‘Take In The Roses’
folk-soul
4. Micheal Hurley: ‘The Time Of The Foxgloves’
country-folk
5. Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy: ‘Blind Date Party’
cover
6. San Fermin: ‘In This House’ EP
art-folk
7. Palm Springs: ‘A Collection Of Songs’
indie-folk
8. OK Cowgirl: ‘Not My First Rodeo’ EP
indie-pop
9. Nightlands: ‘Moonshine’ EP
soft-rock
10. Dead Best: ‘Dead Best’
punk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Alicia Keys, Nicole Atkins, Teen Daze, Kitten.