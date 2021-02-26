Le uscite della settimana: Nick Cave, Julien Baker, Balthazar, Cloud Nothings…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: ‘Carnage’
experimental-pop

2. Julien Baker: ‘Little Oblivions’
indie-folk/rock

3. Balthazar: ‘Sand’
art-pop

4. Cloud Nothings: ‘The Shadow I Remember’
alt-rock

5. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: ‘L.W.’
psych-rock

6. Melvins: ‘Working With God’
hard-rock

7. The Fleshtones: ‘Face Of The Screaming Werewolf’
garage-rock

8. Maximo Park: ‘Nature Always Win’
brit-pop

9. Flying Colours: ‘Fantasy Country’
shoegaze

10. Glitterer: ‘Life Is Not A Lesson’
alt-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Altın Gün, Alice Cooper, NoFX, Lost Horizons, Architects, A Winged Victory For The Sullen, Blanck Mass, Mouse On Mars, Willie Nelson, Karima Walker, Sydney Sprague, Roosvelt, Cheval Sombre, Stereolab (compilation), Cabaret Voltaire (EP), Neil Young & Crazy Horse (live), Deap Vally (EP), Timelost (EP), François And The Atlas Mountains, Vapour Theories, Smerz, Randolph’s Leap, Nightshift, Dylan Dunlap (EP).

