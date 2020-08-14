Le uscite della settimana: Orville Peck, Biffy Clyro, James Dean Bradfield, Fantastic Negrito…

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Young Jesus: ‘Welcome To Conceptual Beach’

alt-rock



2. Orville Peck: ‘Show Pony’ EP

alt-country



3. Jeremy Tuplin: ‘Violet Waves’

alt-folk



4. James Dean Bradfield: ‘Even In Exile’

brit-rock



5. Biffy Clyro: ‘A Celebration Of Endings’

brit-rock



6. Fantastic Negrito: ‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?’

blues-rock



7. Poppy: ‘I Disagree (More)’

kawaii-metal



8. Dog Day: ‘Present’

indie-pop



9. Martha Ffion: ‘Nights To Forget’

dream-pop



10. Sea Girls: ‘Open Up Your Head’

brit-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Whitney (cover album), Black Marble (cover EP), Holly Humberstone (EP), Bruce Hornsby, Jim Bob, Oscar Jerome, Son Lux, Tanya Donnelly And The Parkington Sisters, Kathleen Edwards, All We Are, Marsicans, Arre! Arre! (EP), Daphne Guinness, Busty And The Bees.