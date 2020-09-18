Le uscite della settimana: Osees, Fenne Lily, Deradorian, Cults…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Fenne Lily: ‘Breach’

indie-folk/rock



2. Osees: ‘Protean Threat’

garage-punk



3. Deradorian: ‘Find The Sun’

alt-folk



4. A.Swayze & The Ghosts: ‘Paid Salvation’

garage-punk



5. Cults: ‘Host’

indie-pop



6. Daniel Romano’s Outfit: ‘How Ill Thy World Is Ordered’

psych-folk



7. Anjimile: ‘Giver Taker’

alt-folk



8. Yellow Days: ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’

psych-soul



9. Mildlife: ‘Automatic’

kraut-jazz

