Le uscite della settimana: Osees, Fenne Lily, Deradorian, Cults…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Fenne Lily: ‘Breach’
indie-folk/rock
2. Osees: ‘Protean Threat’
garage-punk
3. Deradorian: ‘Find The Sun’
alt-folk
4. A.Swayze & The Ghosts: ‘Paid Salvation’
garage-punk
5. Cults: ‘Host’
indie-pop
6. Daniel Romano’s Outfit: ‘How Ill Thy World Is Ordered’
psych-folk
7. Anjimile: ‘Giver Taker’
alt-folk
8. Yellow Days: ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’
psych-soul
9. Mildlife: ‘Automatic’
kraut-jazz
10. Into It. Over It.: ‘Figure’
emo-rock