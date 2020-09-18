Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Osees, Fenne Lily, Deradorian, Cults…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Fenne Lily: ‘Breach’
indie-folk/rock

2. Osees: ‘Protean Threat’
garage-punk

3. Deradorian: ‘Find The Sun’
alt-folk

4. A.Swayze & The Ghosts: ‘Paid Salvation’
garage-punk

5. Cults: ‘Host’
indie-pop

6. Daniel Romano’s Outfit: ‘How Ill Thy World Is Ordered’
psych-folk

7. Anjimile: ‘Giver Taker’
alt-folk

8. Yellow Days: ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’
psych-soul

9. Mildlife: ‘Automatic’
kraut-jazz

10. Into It. Over It.: ‘Figure’
emo-rock

