Le uscite della settimana: Other Lives, Brendan Benson, Lucinda Williams, Dead Ghosts…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli.

1. Dead Ghosts: ‘Automatic Changer’
psych-garage

2. Other Lives: ‘For Their Love’
chamber-rock

3. Lucinda Williams: ‘Good Souls Better Angels’
country-blues

4. BC Camplight: ‘Shrtly After Takeoff’
alt-pop

5. Brendan Benson: ‘Dear Life’
alt-rock

6. Hazel English: ‘Born Like’
dream-pop

7. Bad History Month: ‘Old Blues’
slowcore

8. Wares: ‘Survival’
alt-rock

9. Nova One: ‘Lovable’
indie-pop

10. Diners: ‘Leisure World’
vintage-pop

