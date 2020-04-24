Le uscite della settimana: Other Lives, Brendan Benson, Lucinda Williams, Dead Ghosts…
I dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli.
1. Dead Ghosts: ‘Automatic Changer’
psych-garage
2. Other Lives: ‘For Their Love’
chamber-rock
3. Lucinda Williams: ‘Good Souls Better Angels’
country-blues
4. BC Camplight: ‘Shrtly After Takeoff’
alt-pop
5. Brendan Benson: ‘Dear Life’
alt-rock
6. Hazel English: ‘Born Like’
dream-pop
7. Bad History Month: ‘Old Blues’
slowcore
8. Wares: ‘Survival’
alt-rock
9. Nova One: ‘Lovable’
indie-pop
10. Diners: ‘Leisure World’
vintage-pop