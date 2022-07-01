LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Paolo Nutini, Guided By Voices, Momma, Gwenno…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Momma: ‘Household Name’
slacker-rock

2. Naima Bock: ‘Giant Palm’
alt-folk

3. Gwenno: ‘Tresor’
baroque-folk

4. Paolo Nutini: ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’
soul-rock

5. Naomi Alligator: ‘Double Knot’
bedroom-pop

6. Guided By Voices: ‘Tremblers And Goggles By Rank’
alt-rock

7. Greg Puciato: ‘Mirrorcell’
alt-metal

8. Ghost Woman: ‘Ghost Woman’
psych-pop

9. The Dear Hunter: ‘Antimai’
prog-rock

10. Neighbor Lady: ‘For The Girls’
folk-rock

 

