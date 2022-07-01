Le uscite della settimana: Paolo Nutini, Guided By Voices, Momma, Gwenno…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Momma: ‘Household Name’

slacker-rock



2. Naima Bock: ‘Giant Palm’

alt-folk



3. Gwenno: ‘Tresor’

baroque-folk



4. Paolo Nutini: ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’

soul-rock



5. Naomi Alligator: ‘Double Knot’

bedroom-pop



6. Guided By Voices: ‘Tremblers And Goggles By Rank’

alt-rock



7. Greg Puciato: ‘Mirrorcell’

alt-metal



8. Ghost Woman: ‘Ghost Woman’

psych-pop



9. The Dear Hunter: ‘Antimai’

prog-rock



10. Neighbor Lady: ‘For The Girls’

folk-rock

