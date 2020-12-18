Le uscite della settimana: Paul McCartney, Karen Elson, Avenade, Maggie Rogers…

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Paul McCartney: ‘McCartney III’
pop-rock
2. Avenade: ‘Vice Versa In Such Things’
noise-rock
3. Cambriana: ‘Hedonism’
art-rock
4. Karen Elson: ‘Radio Redhead, Vol. 1’ EP
chamber-folk
5. Maggie Rogers: ‘Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016’
folk-pop
6. Pure Bathing Culture: ‘Hats’
covers
7. Kevin Godley: ‘Muscle Memory’
experimental-pop/rock
8. The Wldlfe: ‘Waking Up Is Hard To Do, 2019-2020’
emo-pop
9. Dave Hause: ‘Patty/Paddy’
covers
10. Eminem: ‘Music To Be Murdered By (Side B)’
hip-hop