Le uscite della settimana: Paul McCartney, Karen Elson, Avenade, Maggie Rogers…

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Paul McCartney: ‘McCartney III’

pop-rock



2. Avenade: ‘Vice Versa In Such Things’

noise-rock



3. Cambriana: ‘Hedonism’

art-rock



4. Karen Elson: ‘Radio Redhead, Vol. 1’ EP

chamber-folk



5. Maggie Rogers: ‘Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016’

folk-pop



6. Pure Bathing Culture: ‘Hats’

covers



7. Kevin Godley: ‘Muscle Memory’

experimental-pop/rock



8. The Wldlfe: ‘Waking Up Is Hard To Do, 2019-2020’

emo-pop



9. Dave Hause: ‘Patty/Paddy’

covers





10. Eminem: ‘Music To Be Murdered By (Side B)’

hip-hop

