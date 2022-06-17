LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Perfume Genius, Foals, Jessie Buckley, Bartees Strange…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Perfume Genius: ‘Ugly Season’
experimental-pop

2. Foals: ‘Life Is Yours’
art-rock

3. Robocobra Quartet: ‘Living Isn’t Easy’
jazz-punk

4. Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler: ‘For All Our Days That Tear The Heart’
chamber-pop

5. Bartees Strange: ‘Farm To Table’
alt-rock

6. Hercules & Love Affair: ‘In Amber’
electro-pop

7. Spencer Krug: ‘Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One’
prog-rock

8. Flasher: ‘Love Is Yours’
indie-rock

9. Harkin: ‘Honeymoon Suite’
dream-pop

10. TV Priest: ‘My Other People’
post-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ry X, Mt. Joy, Melts, Σtella, Me Rex (EP), Baby Strange, Hank Williams Jr.

 

