Le uscite della settimana: Perfume Genius, Foals, Jessie Buckley, Bartees Strange…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Perfume Genius: ‘Ugly Season’
experimental-pop
2. Foals: ‘Life Is Yours’
art-rock
3. Robocobra Quartet: ‘Living Isn’t Easy’
jazz-punk
4. Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler: ‘For All Our Days That Tear The Heart’
chamber-pop
5. Bartees Strange: ‘Farm To Table’
alt-rock
6. Hercules & Love Affair: ‘In Amber’
electro-pop
7. Spencer Krug: ‘Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One’
prog-rock
8. Flasher: ‘Love Is Yours’
indie-rock
9. Harkin: ‘Honeymoon Suite’
dream-pop
10. TV Priest: ‘My Other People’
post-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ry X, Mt. Joy, Melts, Σtella, Me Rex (EP), Baby Strange, Hank Williams Jr.