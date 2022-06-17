Le uscite della settimana: Perfume Genius, Foals, Jessie Buckley, Bartees Strange…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Perfume Genius: ‘Ugly Season’

experimental-pop



2. Foals: ‘Life Is Yours’

art-rock



3. Robocobra Quartet: ‘Living Isn’t Easy’

jazz-punk



4. Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler: ‘For All Our Days That Tear The Heart’

chamber-pop



5. Bartees Strange: ‘Farm To Table’

alt-rock



6. Hercules & Love Affair: ‘In Amber’

electro-pop



7. Spencer Krug: ‘Twenty Twenty Twenty Twenty One’

prog-rock



8. Flasher: ‘Love Is Yours’

indie-rock



9. Harkin: ‘Honeymoon Suite’

dream-pop



10. TV Priest: ‘My Other People’

post-punk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ry X, Mt. Joy, Melts, Σtella, Me Rex (EP), Baby Strange, Hank Williams Jr.