Le uscite della settimana: Pete Doherty, Midlake, Sonic Youth, Feeder…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo: ‘The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime’

anglo/french-pop



2. Midlake: ‘For The Sake Of Bethel Woods’

psych-folk



3. Sonic Youth: ‘In/Out/In’

experimental-rock



4. Yumi Zouma: ‘Present Tense’

indie-pop



5. Mattiel: ‘Georgia Gothic’

indie-pop



6. The Ninth Wave: ‘Heavy Like A Headache’

new wave



7. Babeheaven: ‘Sink Into Me’

trip-pop



8. Feeder: ‘Torpedo’

brit-rock



9. Sea Girls: ‘Homesick’

brit-rock



10. Pictish Trail: ‘Island Family’

psych-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Blanck Mass, Converge, Weezer (EP), Hot Water Music, Brad Mehldau, Without Waves, Cypress Hill, Charli XCX, Rosalìa, Little Boots, Danny L Harle, Elektro Guzzi, Without Waves, Richard Edwards.