Le uscite della settimana: Pete Doherty, Midlake, Sonic Youth, Feeder…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo: ‘The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime’
anglo/french-pop
2. Midlake: ‘For The Sake Of Bethel Woods’
psych-folk
3. Sonic Youth: ‘In/Out/In’
experimental-rock
4. Yumi Zouma: ‘Present Tense’
indie-pop
5. Mattiel: ‘Georgia Gothic’
indie-pop
6. The Ninth Wave: ‘Heavy Like A Headache’
new wave
7. Babeheaven: ‘Sink Into Me’
trip-pop
8. Feeder: ‘Torpedo’
brit-rock
9. Sea Girls: ‘Homesick’
brit-rock
10. Pictish Trail: ‘Island Family’
psych-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Blanck Mass, Converge, Weezer (EP), Hot Water Music, Brad Mehldau, Without Waves, Cypress Hill, Charli XCX, Rosalìa, Little Boots, Danny L Harle, Elektro Guzzi, Without Waves, Richard Edwards.