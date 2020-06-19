Le uscite della settimana: Phoebe Bridgers, Owen, Bob Dylan, Neil Young…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Punisher’
indie-folk
2. Owen: ‘The Avalanche’
indie-emo
3. Darkstar: ‘Civic Jams’
indietronica
4. Braids: ‘Shadow Offering’
dream-pop
5. Gum Country: ‘Somewhere’
alt-rock
6. Neil Young: ‘Homegrown’
folk-rock
7. Bob Dylan: ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’
blues-folk
8. Jockstrap: ‘Wicked City’ EP
experimental-pop
9. Wire: ’10:20′
post-punk
10. Phantom Planet: ‘Devastator’
alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ocean Alley, Cat Clyde, Hunny Gale, Magic Bus, Japandroids (live).