Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Phoebe Bridgers, Owen, Bob Dylan, Neil Young…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Punisher’
indie-folk

2. Owen: ‘The Avalanche’
indie-emo

3. Darkstar: ‘Civic Jams’
indietronica

4. Braids: ‘Shadow Offering’
dream-pop

5. Gum Country: ‘Somewhere’
alt-rock

6. Neil Young: ‘Homegrown’
folk-rock

7. Bob Dylan: ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’
blues-folk

8. Jockstrap: ‘Wicked City’ EP
experimental-pop

9. Wire: ’10:20′
post-punk

10. Phantom Planet: ‘Devastator’
alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ocean Alley, Cat Clyde, Hunny Gale, Magic Bus, Japandroids (live).

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy